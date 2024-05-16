Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$71,075.72 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.64 per share, with a total value of C$71,075.72.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,092.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOT opened at C$9.49 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.85. The stock has a market cap of C$379.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Total Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.8544061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

