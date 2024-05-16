Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 149,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 82,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 57.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0698644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.