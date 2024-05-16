Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 221,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,864. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day moving average is $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

