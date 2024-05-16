Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.43

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 684467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 236.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.