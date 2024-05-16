Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,414. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

