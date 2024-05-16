Traders Purchase Large Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 14,106 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,573,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 180,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KE by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 304,189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KE by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $7,957,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 10,425,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.77.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

