TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $99,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 65,825 shares valued at $79,622,315. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,285.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

