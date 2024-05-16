Trimble’s (TRMB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $862,772. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after acquiring an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

