Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,620 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 5.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $165,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,233. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

