Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Purchases C$38,640.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.

Troilus Gold Stock Performance

CVE TLG traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

