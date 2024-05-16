Tronox Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.