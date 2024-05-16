Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 157,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,188. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,378,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

