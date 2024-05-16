Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.30. 52,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 129,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $94,716 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

