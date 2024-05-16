U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 3,676,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

