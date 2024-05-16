Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 6,893,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

