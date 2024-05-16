Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 5,151,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,369,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

