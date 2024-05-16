UBS Group Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $16.50

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.01.

PSFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 159,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,183 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 314,617 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

