Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 161,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $400.75 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

