UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $289.08 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. UMA has a total market cap of $289.08 million and approximately $62.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00005426 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,150,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,614,090 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

