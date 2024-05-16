UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44.

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,756. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

