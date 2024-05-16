Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.23. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 5,307,050 shares changing hands.

Under Armour Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.