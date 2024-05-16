Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.