Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Under Armour Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Shares of UAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 32,538,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,163. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,665,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $10,741,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

