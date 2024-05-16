Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 5,628 call options.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 31,689,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,447. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

