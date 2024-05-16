Uniswap Price Tops $7.16 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00010829 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.29 billion and $119.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00123949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.37528443 USD and is up 7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1012 active market(s) with $125,516,994.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

