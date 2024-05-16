United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,317. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $113,260 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

