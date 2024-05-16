United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky Sells 1,310 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Patusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,823. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

