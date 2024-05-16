United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky Sells 1,310 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Patusky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,823. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
