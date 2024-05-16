Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 1,899,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,616,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,419 shares of company stock worth $1,716,432 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Upstart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

