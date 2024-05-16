Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,983 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 2,743,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,912,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.