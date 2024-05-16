Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,020,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

