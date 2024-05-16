Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

