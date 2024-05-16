Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $209.22

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.22 and last traded at $209.22, with a volume of 34177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.43.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
