Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $120.31. 74,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

