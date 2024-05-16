Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $537.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $388.49 and a 1-year high of $538.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

