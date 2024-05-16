Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

