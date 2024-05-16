Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after buying an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,481,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,207,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $222.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,439. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $223.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

