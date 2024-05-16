Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 26,902 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,232,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,305. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

