Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

