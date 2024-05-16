Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.64 on Thursday, reaching $620.80. 196,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

