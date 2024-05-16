Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,033,000 after buying an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.44. 378,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 463 shares of company stock valued at $101,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.