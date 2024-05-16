Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 741.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

AWK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 403,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

