Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock remained flat at $37.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,338,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

