Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 677,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,037,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 697,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,917. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

