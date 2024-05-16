Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 1,688,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,492. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

