Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1,591.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 719,054 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,976,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

