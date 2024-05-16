Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 1,927,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,668. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

