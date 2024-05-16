Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 108,001 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 83,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT remained flat at $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.05.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

