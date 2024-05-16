Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 781,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

