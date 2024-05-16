Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.