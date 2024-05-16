Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.94

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.68, with a volume of 2433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,465.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,989,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

